Trent admits Liverpool have ‘forgotten fundamentals’ in analysis of current crisis

Trent Alexander-Arnold has explained the difference in mentality and therefore results from our past two seasons and this one.

The Reds have endured a miserable 2021, and considering we were top of the Premier League table at Christmas, we’re now battling for a Europa League spot.

It’s pretty much unfathomable – and can largely be explained by the injuries which have decimated our side.

That being said, plenty of world-class players have remained fit and totally dropped their levels – such as Alisson, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to name but a few.

Trent reckons we’re not currently doing the basics, and trying to force it too much late on when we’re in need of of a goal.

“The trap we have probably fallen into this season is that we’ve almost expected to win games on some occasions because we know we have the quality to find that goal from somewhere,” he said in the official Liverpool FC matchday programme, cited in teamtalk.

“That happened naturally last season and the season before. But, breaking it down, it didn’t just happen because we were lucky – it happened because we were still working hard, we were doing the basics and the fundamentals right until the very last minute and that really worked in our favour.

“The fact that we were still doing those things meant that we would still create the right opportunities and we wouldn’t be forcing passes, but we’d still stick to our way and would create something we could score from.

“I think this season we’ve maybe forgotten a few of those fundamentals and we’ve kind of just expected to do that because it became so natural for us.”

Next up is Sheffield United on Sunday. We’re not looking forward to it and actually have no expectations – but we hope Jurgen Klopp mixes up his lineup.

Let’s get Naby Keita back in the XI and Fabinho into midfield. We can’t just keep on doing the same thing and expecting different results.