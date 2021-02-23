(Video) Carra hits back at critics with spot-on analysis of LFC’s form slump

LFC legend Jamie Carragher come under fire from his own supporters after the Merseyside Derby over the weekend.

The centre-half was very critical of the Reds in the 2-0 defeat at Anfield, but some fans thought he was going a little overboard.

Carragher defended his position in a short explanation/analysis in last night’s MNF on Sky Sports.

The LFC hero justified his sometimes pessimistic view of the Reds this season and explained that even though Virgil van Dijk is out for the season, the Premier League champions should still be able to win at home against lesser teams.

Take a look at the video below (via Football Daily / Sky Sports):