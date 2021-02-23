(Video) Gary Neville baffled by Liverpool ‘Zombies’ – ‘They have to try something different’

Gary Neville has claimed he had sympathy for Liverpool until a few weeks ago due to our injuries, but now ‘it’s starting to get a little but worrying’.

‘The lack of change. The lack of ideas. They look like zombies on the pitch,’ he said.

‘They need a new idea – or it could be a really depressing season for them.’

He’s not wrong, in fairness! We think Neville and Jamie Carragher’s analysis of Liverpool has been spot on, in fairness.

It’s ok to try and analyse what is going on with Liverpool when we’ve lost six of our past nine Premier League games – it’s no longer a fluke and from being top at Christmas – we could end up mid-table.

The season is of course defined by injuries first and foremost, but we do play the same shape in every game and once an opponent takes the lead, that’s it for us.

What needs to change, Reds?

