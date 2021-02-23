(Video) Neil Warnock leaps to Jurgen Klopp’s defence: ‘That is football at its craziest’

Middlesborough manager Neil Warnock has claimed suggestions Jurgen Klopp should lose his job are ridiculous – claiming that nobody could have dealt with Virgil van Dijk’s injury.

Liverpool are on a ridiculously poor run that started after Christmas and is simply getting worse and worse.

We’ve lost four consecutive games at Anfield in the Premier League, straight after a run of almost four years without one.

Warnock says van Dijk’s injury ended our season, effectively, and that he’s currently experiencing a similar situation without Dael Fry!

