(Video) Neil Warnock leaps to Jurgen Klopp’s defence: ‘That is football at its craziest’

Middlesborough manager Neil Warnock has claimed suggestions Jurgen Klopp should lose his job are ridiculous – claiming that nobody could have dealt with Virgil van Dijk’s injury.

Liverpool are on a ridiculously poor run that started after Christmas and is simply getting worse and worse.

We’ve lost four consecutive games at Anfield in the Premier League, straight after a run of almost four years without one.

Warnock says van Dijk’s injury ended our season, effectively, and that he’s currently experiencing a similar situation without Dael Fry!

You can watch the video below:

🗣"That is football at its craziest" Middlesborough boss Neil Warnock could not believe that there were headlines saying people wanted Jurgen Klopp out of Liverpool and has sympathy for him losing Virgil Van Dijk to injury pic.twitter.com/vTCVrsLBEo — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 22, 2021