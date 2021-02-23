(Video) Robertson reveals funny rondo rivalry: “Ox has it in for me to be honest!”

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has been speaking to Soccer AM about his rollercoaster of a season with the Reds and Scotland.

The full-back is enduring a tough campaign with the Premier League champions, standing out as one of the better performers in an otherwise grim showing of late.

Keeping the mood as light as ever, Robertson jokes with Tubes that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain “has it in for” him on the training ground over a rondo rivalry.

The Scot admits he’s not the best, but says Ox “isn’t exactly Xabi Alonso” either!

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports) and skip to 4:51: