(Video) Robertson speaks out on Alisson dressing room fight rumours: “Lot of nonsense”

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has addressed the ridiculous rumours he and Alisson got into a fight in the dressing room after a recent defeat, which he branded ‘a lot of nonsense’.

Speaking to Soccer AM‘s Tubes, the Scot joked that he would have preferred if the line wasn’t that he ended up with a busted lip, but said those who spin these lies must be stuck at home with nothing better to do.

As hinted at by Robertson, it’s got to be frustrating for players when this type of story begins getting talked about while they’re struggling to regain form – but at least our lads can laugh about it!

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports) and skip to 0.47: