(Video) Villa fan nails Liverpool’s Thiago problem with brilliant metaphor on podcast

Liverpool have a problem and his name is Thiago Alcantara – or so that’s what some pundits would have you believe.

In reality, the Spaniard is one of the classiest midfielders in world football, and the form slump the Reds are experiencing simply can’t be put down to the No.6 not yet hitting the heights we saw at Bayern Munich for us.

Thiago has received a defence from an unlikely source, with an Aston Villa fan making a spot-on metaphor for the maestro.

Speaking on ‘The Villa Podcast‘, the supporter likened blaming Thiago for Liverpool’s problems to blaming an ice cream for a sunburn in an interesting correlation does not equal causation metaphor.

Take a watch (or rather, listen) of the clip below:

"Liverpool have so many problems, it's clearly not just down to Thiago. "I get sunburned every time I have an ice cream… it's not the f**king ice cream that's doing it, is it?" 🤣 Some Thiago chat on last night's podcast 🎧 54:05 https://t.co/9p6Jew7854#AVFC #LFC pic.twitter.com/2hXv8XoWYr — The Villa Podcast (@TheVillaPodcast) February 22, 2021