Which Liverpool stars are expected to feature at Euro 2020?

Liverpool have experienced a tough 2020/21 campaign and they find themselves a staggering 19 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Injuries to key defenders in particular have hampered the defence of their English crown but they will still be deeply disappointed with the way things have gone.

Their recent run of form (four straight defeats) has not only put them out of the title race but also in danger of missing out on Champions League football altogether.

Regardless of how their season ends, there are some Reds stars who are pretty much expected to feature for their respective nations at Euro 2020 and here are few of them.

Jordan Henderson – England:

If England are to justify the bookmakers’ odds and various Euro 2021 betting offers available for those backing England to win, they will need Jordan Henderson fit for the tournament. The Reds captain became the latest injury casualty for the club during the Merseyside derby defeat. It has been suggested that he could be out for around six weeks with an adductor issue. The setback will keep him out of the Three Lions squad during the next international break but he should be an automatic choice for the European Championships once he has recovered.

Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands:

The Dutch centre-back has not featured for club or country since his anterior cruciate ligament injury in the reverse fixture against Everton in October 2020. He is in the process of rehabilitation and Netherlands manager Frank de Boer expressed optimism that he will be part of the squad for the Euros in case he does not suffer any setbacks in his recovery.

Georginio Wijnaldum – Netherlands:

Van Dijk’s compatriot has evolved into a key figure in the Reds midfield with more than 200 appearances to his name. It is uncertain where his future may lie next season as he has yet to extend his contract beyond June. Barcelona seem a suitable destination where he could be reunited with ex-Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman. He is one of the first names on the team sheet for the national side as well.

Andrew Robertson – Scotland:

The left-back will be leading Scotland at the European Championships this summer, the first for the nation in 22 years. The country have a tough group with close neighbours England, Croatia and Czech Republic to face. They are pretty much underdogs and Robertson will be aiming to make a strong impact from the left-back or left wing-back position.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – England:

Alexander-Arnold has not had the best of campaigns with the Reds and the same can be said about several other players. Still, he should be part of the Three Lions squad this summer but may not be guaranteed a starting spot with the competition from Kyle Walker, Reece James and probably Kieran Trippier, if he impresses after his ongoing ban for breaching betting rules.

Thiago Alcantara – Spain:

Thiago has had a decent debut season with the Merseyside giants but he has not been consistent over a stretch of games. He is one of the most experienced and talented players in the Spain ranks and should feature at the heart of their midfield as they look to win their third European title in four editions of the tournament.

Xherdan Shaqiri – Switzerland:

Shaqiri has been limited to only 680 minutes of first-team football for the Reds this term and he could be heading for the exit door this summer. Regardless of this, he is pretty much an automatic pick for the national side and tends to excel in big tournaments. The 29-year-old bagged one goal and one assist in four appearances at Euro 2016.

Diogo Jota – Portugal:

Jota made a superb impact for Liverpool after his summer move from Wolverhampton Wanderers and bagged nine goals from only 17 games before suffering a knee injury in December. He has yet to return to first-team action but is nearing full fitness. He should retain his national team spot, provided he is able to stay unscathed during the final months of the season.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com