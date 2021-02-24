Bild article makes ludicrous Klopp claim: 30% chance German fulfils LFC contract

A 30% chance has been ascribed to Jurgen Klopp remaining in Merseyside for the full length of his contract at Anfield, which is set to run until the summer of 2024, as put forward by Bild (via Sport Witness).

The publication has claimed that the former Mainz coach is more likely (68% chance) to take over as manager of the German national side in the summer of 2022, after the Qatar World Cup.

“The last scenario is for Klopp to fulfil his contract that runs down in 2024. It’s claimed the 53-year-old loves the English city and the people there, and if ‘things are right’ sporting wise, he could stay at the club for the next three years,” Naveen Ullal wrote for Sport Witness. “Bild believes the probability of this happening is 30 percent. There’s a good chance this number would only go higher if the ‘overall package’ to become the Germany manager doesn’t suit the ex-Mainz boss.”

Liverpool have endured a tumultuous season, starkly so when compared to the dizzying highs of the 2019/20 league-winning campaign.

However, the idea alone that Klopp could leave the club that he has enjoyed arguably the most success with of his entire managerial career before the end of his current contract seems like a scenario conjured up by hopeful rival fans.

While we could certainly see the German having a shot at international management at some point in the future, the 53-year-old’s passion for club football has shown no signs of waning.

Our current season will no doubt be a difficult pill for the players and manager alike to swallow, but considering all that Klopp has delivered in recent years, we’d be extremely surprised if he was to cut his time short at Anfield.

Much like Dortmund – in fact, potentially even more so – Liverpool is a club that ultimately reflects the boss’ heart, political beliefs, and very soul; it is isn’t something likely to be cut short on a whim.