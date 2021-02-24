Bullish Sadio Mane says Champions League the ‘main, main, main target’

Sadio Mane accepts the Premier League title is obviously gone, but still thinks Liverpool can win the Champions League and should focus on that as our priority.

The Reds are an insurmountable 19 points behind Manchester City, and our only real target should be catching the side in fourth – but before that – simply winning some Premier League football matches.

We’ve lost four in a row altogether, and at Anfield it’s four on the trot as well – our worst run since the 1920s.

Against Rb Leipzig however in the Champions League, our performance was excellent and we got the luck that has not gone our way domestically.

We’re 2-0 up from the first-leg and Mane thinks we can go all the way.

“First of all, before the end of the season I think, not only me, but every single player in the squad has targets. It’s the same for the club,” Mane said in an interview with ESPN Brazil.

“Our target from the beginning was [winning] the Champions League, the Premier League and also cup games. And now, I can say it’s over for the Premier League … it’s too much.

“In our head, our self-belief, it’s always ‘never give up’, and we won’t give up, but for sure, Manchester [City] are a good team and they’re flying.”

“Beyond the top four is now, right now, our main target. But the Champions League, that is our main, main, main target. To win it, not be second, but it won’t be easy,” the 28-year-old went on.

“You’re going to face the best teams in Europe, but we’re here to beat the best in the world. We’ll do everything possible to go forward and win the Champions League.”

Much depends on our prospective draw should we qualify from the Last 16, as we’re not sure if we can get past a Bayern Munich right now – but a winnable game and some players returning to fitness and form – and who knows?

Lyon and Rb Leipzig made the semis last year, remember – and our recent pedigree in the competition is basically unrivalled.