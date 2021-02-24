Data analyst’s thread suggests Liverpool suffering from horrific luck at both ends of the pitch

Dan Kennett, a professional data analyst, has collected data that suggests Liverpool’s luck this season has largely deteriorated from the prior one.

The data uses an older metric known as PDO, which, in Kennett’s words, “is a brilliant proxy for being ‘good/bad/lucky/unlucky’ in both boxes.”

As such, there is the likely possibility that the Reds’ poor run of results is largely just due to poor performances rather than bad luck.

That being said, one might reasonably surmise that the growing injury list would factor in to the quality of such outings, with our overall team structure being rocked by the absence of key names.

Factoring in how Liverpool remain the most hard done by side when it comes to VAR in the Premier League, luck starts to become a prominent factor once more.

Nonetheless, in reality, we would not be faced with a struggle to reach the top four this term were it not for our ongoing injury struggles, unprecedented in number since Virgil van Dijk was ruled out for the long-term last October.

Our situation will instantly improve once the likes of Fabinho and Diogo Jota return to the squad, but a title challenge will have to be put on hold until the next season, in which our first-choice centre-half pairing will be available once again.

