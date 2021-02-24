(Images) Diogo Jota back in full Liverpool training; Likely in squad for Sheffield United

Some good news, Reds.

Diogo Jota is back in full Liverpool training, which likely gives him a chance of making the bench on Sunday.

The Portugal international has been out of action since the injury he picked up in our Champions League dead rubber against FC Midtjylland back at the start of December.

His absence overran our horrific for in January and now February – and although it’s unfair to pin our hopes upon the summer signing – his return will give everyone a real boost.

Before his injury, Jota had scored nine goals and was looking like one of the signings of the season.

Hopefully his return, along with Naby Keita and Fabinho’s, can inject some life back into our season.

Diogo Jota is back in full training. pic.twitter.com/AGxfAe9UHb — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) February 24, 2021