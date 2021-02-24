LFC-linked Ligue 1 star expected to end up at Liverpool – report

Reformed Lille star Renato Sanches is reportedly fated to end up at Liverpool, according to Calciomercato.

Considered a more forward-thinking, attacking midfielder, the former European Golden Boy would represent something different to the midfielder poised for a switch away from Anfield – Gini Wijnaldum.

Should the Reds act on their reported interest, it would not be the first occasion that the Portuguese is introduced to the Premier League, having experienced an unpleasant stint in the top-tier of English football with now Championship side Swansea.

That being said, it would neither be the first time in which a player enjoyed a second, far more successful spell; certainly, fans will be keen to highlight how well a move for Mo Salah, a former Chelsea hopeful, worked out.

Valued at £25.2m (according to Transfermarkt) – a figure that could be open to negotiation, considering the financial turmoil Ligue 1, in particular, seems to be facing – Liverpool might be well-advised to take a punt on Sanches this summer.

With our No.5 looking increasingly likely to part ways with the club, the 23-year-old could be a bargain solution to one of Klopp’s biggest dilemmas come the season end.