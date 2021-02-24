LFC-supporting striker tells Klopp to start defender v Sheffield United: ‘When are you thinking of playing him?’

QPR forward Charlie Austin has expressed his hope that Jurgen Klopp will hand Ben Davies his first Premier League start in the Reds’ upcoming game on Sunday.

The 25-year-old, who signed on deadline day, has yet to register any minutes for his new side, though the Liverpool-supporting Championship forward believes that the impending tie with Sheffield United is the right time for that to change.

“He’s got his match fitness. He’s playing. Alright, Championship and Premier League are completely different. But his match fitness is there,” Austin told TalkSPORT (via HITC). “So, when he gets into the starting XI, he’s playing with better players, so surely he’s going to perform. If you’re not going to play him on that first day. When are you thinking of playing him?”

With Jordan Henderson now out of action, potentially, as some fear, for the rest of the season – not to mention Fabinho remaining unavailable, the Reds’ are reliant on their new signings and Academy graduates to fill the void.

Brought off thirty minutes into the 2-0 defeat to Everton last weekend, the skipper was replaced for the remainder with Nathaniel Phillips, which suggests what approach Klopp may favour against Chris Wilder’s men.

Considering that our options have once again been whittled down to the bare remaining bones, the German may be well advised to hand Davies his first start alongside Ozan Kabak.

The former Dortmund coach’s alternative otherwise will involve choosing between Phillips and Rhys Williams, both of whom arguably cannot compete with our No.28’s experience.