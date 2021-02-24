Liverpool keen to meet €40m valuation for Serie A star ‘key’ to Reds’ rebuild – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Serie A midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, according to Sport Mediaset (via Sport Witness).

The 26-year-old Udinese man has allegedly been eyed by the Reds as part of a planned rebuild this summer, with Gini Wijnaldum’s potential Anfield departure freeing up a spot for the Argentinian.

A new centre-half has been highlighted as the club’s top priority for the next transfer window, in light of the current injury crisis and its impact on the season.

Nonetheless, a range of other positions have also been identified for improvement, with Liverpool likely to pursue reinforcements to fill in gaps in the squad and encourage a general evolution going forward as Jurgen Klopp often insists upon.

READ MORE: Bild articles makes ludicrous Klopp claim: 30% chance German fulfils LFC contract

De Paul operates within a somewhat more advanced role than we’ve come to see from our No.5, contributing to goals and attacking play.

It wouldn’t necessarily be a like-for-like, but then Klopp may feel that the Argentina international has certain qualities that would allow him to be moulded effectively into a similar role.

When Wijnaldum first joined, the Dutchman was a far more advanced, forward-thinking midfielder, which suggests that the rumoured Liverpool target could likewise undergo a similar transformation.