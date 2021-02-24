Liverpool linked as Juventus discuss Argentine superstar’s contract situation

Liverpool have been one of the teams named in a report by Goal which discusses the potential future of Juventus star Paulo Dybala.

The Argentine is out of contract in 2022 and will therefore likely be sold this summer if Juventus cannot secure his extension.

Juventus director Fabio Paratici has been coy when explaining Dybala’s situation – explaining that the playmaker’s injuries are a bigger problem right now.

“Paulo still has a few problems – it’s like he’s on a swing. Some days he’s better and others he’s worse. He seemed okay [last week], then he felt some pain again,” he said.

“We have spoken [about this contract], we have been speaking and will continue to speak in the next few days and months.”

At 27, Dybala is supposed to be in his peak, but he’s only scored three goals this season, on the back of two consecutive campaigns where he failed to get past 20, as he did in both 2015/16 and 2017/18.

He’s the kind of attacker we don’t have right now, in that he’s neat and tidy rather than speedy – but unless we changed our formation – he doesn’t really fit in – as he’s best just off a centre-forward.

Dybala’s injury history scares us, too. We can’t bring in another player who is prone to absences.