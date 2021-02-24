Liverpool one of four clubs interested in Gleison Bremer – report

Liverpool could face a transfer tug-of-war with Merseyside rivals Everton for rumoured target Gleison Bremer, should they act on their supposed interest, as reported by the Echo.

The centre-half, who currently plies his trade for Torino in Serie A, was linked with a January switch to Anfield following the injuries sustained to Fabinho and Joel Matip, with the Reds eventually settling on Ben Davies and loan signing Ozan Kabak.

West Ham and Fulham also reportedly hold interest in attaining the services of the 23-year-old defender.

The Reds’ summer window this year will likely be somewhat busy, considering how the season has been derailed by injuries to the backline.

While we’d hope (and certainly expect) that such a freakish array of circumstances would be unlikely to occur again anytime soon, it makes a certain amount of sense that the club acts to reduce the risk by bringing in another centre-back come the season end.

Kabak has been viewed as a potential solution, not least of all due to his potential bargain option-to-buy fee of £18m.

Bremer would likely be available for a similar amount in the next transfer window, though we’d expect Liverpool to aim for a higher class of defender if we secure Champions League football for the next term.