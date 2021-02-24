Liverpool to face competition for Raphinha signing from Manchester United – report

Manchester United are allegedly preparing to battle out with Liverpool in the summer for the signing of Leeds’ Raphinha, as reported by Tutto Mercato (via the Daily Star).

The high-flying Brazilian has been in excellent form since the turn of the new year, registering six goal contributions in his last nine Premier League games.

Jurgen Klopp is thought to be a strong admirer of the former Rennes man, who only joined Marcelo Bielsa’s side last summer.

Any involvement from the Red Devils, or another top four side, could present a dilemma to the German, however, if the Reds fail to gain top four qualification this season.

As injuries pile up, and Liverpool continue to struggle for domestic form, such an eventuality (inconceivable as it might be, considering the club’s status as incumbent league champions) becomes increasingly likely.

It’s a notion that’s unfathomable for Klopp’s men, not least of all for the inevitable impact it would have upon our available funds in the summer and our pulling power.

Nonetheless, things could quite quickly change in our favour upon the return of key figures in the form of Diogo Jota and Fabinho.

With the likes of Chelsea and, surprisingly, West Ham finding their feet in the top four spots, we’ll have to pull out all the stops to hold onto Champions League qualification going into the next term.