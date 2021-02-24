Mourinho and Klopp might go head to head for centre-back in summer 2021

Tottenham are the latest club to be credited with an interest in Sven Botman, the Little centre-back many Reds wanted us to sign in January…

The Dutchman, who only moved from Ajax last summer, has shone in Ligue 1 and has been linked to many elite European clubs as a result.

The Daily Mail cites France Football as their source when declaring Spurs are very keen on Botman, who would have been a much more expensive, but also much more exciting January deadline day signing, than Ozan Kabak (loan) and Ben Davies (permanent).

With Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip out for the season – and Jordan Henderson and Fabinho also sidelined – Jurgen Klopp will likely use Kabak and Phillips on Sunday against Sheffield United.

It’s funny that Davies still hasn’t played a minute since his switch, which begs the question if Jurgen Klopp really rates him from what he’s seen in training.

Even if Kabak manages to show he’s good enough before the summer for us to make the deal permanent, we still think the club needs to invest heavily in a new signing in this area. Botman would do nicely.