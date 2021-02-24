(Video) LFC loanee Harvey Elliott nets brilliant fifth goal of the season from challenging angle

Harvey Elliott registered his fifth goal of the season just before the stroke of half-time to file down Watford’s lead over Blackburn.

With the Rovers 2-0 down prior to the Liverpool loanee’s effort, the youngster pounced upon a poorly cleared effort in the box to bury a shot in the top-right from a challenging angle.

The 17-year-old’s latest takes him to a rather remarkable 14 goal contributions in 25 Championship fixtures.

Should Elliott continue to deliver such moments throughout the remainder of the season, we’ve no doubt our fellow Reds will be clamouring for Jurgen Klopp to involve the forward in his plans next term.

You can watch the clip below: