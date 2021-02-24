(Video) New LFC signing Kaide Gordon stars in 6-0 U18 hammering

There isn’t much to celebrate watching the first-team right now, so we thought we’d share some goals from the U18s instead!

Recently, the youngsters enjoyed a 6-0 hammering of Sunderland’s youngsters, with January signing Kaide Gordon especially impressive.

The way he runs with the ball is really aesthetically pleasing, and he has the kind of turn of pace that will clearly stand him in good stead as he progresses through the club.

Other than Gordon, young German Melkamu Frauendorf was arguably our best player, although we also love the dribbling skills of Pole Mateusz Musialowski.

These three would be our current pick for the ones to watch, although Leyton Stewart has recently been promoted to the U23s and is one to watch in that age group.

You can sign up to watch U18 games here on LFCTVGO, although these highlights appear on Reddit, here.