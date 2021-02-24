Worry that Jordan Henderson could miss entire season and the Euros – Oliver Kay

This would frankly be the nail in the coffin of an injury run like no other.

When Jordan Henderson limped off during the Merseyside Derby on Saturday evening, it looked like a bad one – and the noises coming out of the club are that it was.

The Athletic’s Oliver Kay has claimed our best scenario will be six weeks – which takes us into April – and our worst would be that the captain misses the rest of the season and maybe even the Euros for England – although that’s not an especially pressing concern of ours right now.

“Assessments are still being carried out so the situation will become clearer in the coming days but four to six weeks has been regarded as the best-case scenario and there are fears it will be longer. Given the nature of groin injuries, this raises doubts over the remainder of the season and perhaps causes Gareth Southgate concern ahead of this summer’s delayed Euro 2020 tournament,” he said.

Jurgen Klopp was pessimistic on the situation post-match, and knowing our luck this term with players being sidelined, we can forget about our brilliant captain playing any time soon.

Hendo has been one of very few players who has showed anything like what he’s capable of in 2021 – admirable considering he’s been utilised as a centre-back throughout in the absence of all our other ones.

Now, Klopp will likely use Fabinho and Ozan Kabak at the back, although at this stage, we feel he might as well field Nat Phillips next to Kabak and get Fab back in the struggling midfield.