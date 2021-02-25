African legend Okocha urges Mo Salah to join Barcelona: ‘His energy has run out with Liverpool’

Thanks Jay Jay, but nobody asked!

Premier League legend Okocha, who played for Bolton in the mid-noughties and Nigeria at international level, has told Mo Salah to leave Liverpool and join Barcelona.

The Egyptian King has easily been our best attacker this season, scoring 21 goals so far, but has similarly been part of a side which has badly struggled since the turn of the New Year.

“If there is a chance to join Barcelona, ​​I advise Salah to go there. His energy has run out with Liverpool,” Okocha told ONTime Sports, as per Kingfut.

“The situation is now regressing in Liverpool, and Salah must leave the Premier League. If there is any chance to join Barcelona, ​​I advise him to go there.”

So where do we start with this one?

Barcelona are in an enormous amount of debt and couldn’t afford Salah if he were available for £50m – which is about a quarter of what Liverpool would charge.

And despite our barren run, Barca’s performance in the Champions League v PSG proves they’re hardly a team on the up themselves.

There are some Liverpool fans who propose selling the likes of Salah to fund extravagant deals for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

We’d remind these supporters that Liverpool desperately needed a central defender this January and FSG bought Jurgen Klopp Ben Davies from Preston and loaned a 20-year-old from the Bundesliga.