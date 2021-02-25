Alisson’s father, Jose Becker, dies at the age of 57

The father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has died at the age of 57, as initially reported by ESPN Brazil.

Jose had been swimming on his property near the town of Rincao do Inferno, but was declared missing at around 5pm last night.

The fire department of Cacapava do Sul sent a team to assist in the search, and the body was located just before midnight.

Internacional, of whom Alisson and Muriel Becker both played for in Brazil took to Twitter to share their condolences this morning.

É com muita tristeza que recebemos a notícia da morte de José Agostinho Becker, pai dos nossos ex-goleiros Alisson e Muriel. O Clube do Povo deseja força aos familiares e amigos neste momento de tanta dor. — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) February 25, 2021

Translated into English, their tweet said: It is with great sadness that we received the news of the death of José Agostinho Becker, father of our former goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel. O Clube do Povo wishes strength to family and friends in this moment of so much pain.

It goes without saying that this is horrific news and our thoughts and prayers are with the Becker family and their friends.

Liverpool are scheduled to take on Sheffield United in the Premier League this weekend, but the club are yet to confirm if Alisson will still take part.

Naturally, we at Empire of the Kop will be more than understanding if the goalkeeper needs some private time.