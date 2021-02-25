Brazilian football clubs react to the death of Alisson’s father, Jose

Thursday morning brought with it the horrendous news that Alisson Becker’s father had died at the age of 57.

Jose had been swimming on his property in southern Brazil, but was declared missing at 5pm on Wednesday night.

The local fire department found the body at 11.59pm and the Alisson family were informed.

Tributes have poured in from Brazilian Serie A clubs since the news broke in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Fluminense, the team Alisson’s brother Muriel plays for, led the way on Twitter, and was shortly followed by Vasco da Gama, Internacional, and Sao Paulo.

Take a look at the tweets below:

O Fluminense Football Club lamenta profundamente o falecimento de José Agostinho Becker, pai dos goleiros Muriel e Alisson. Desejamos toda a força aos amigos e familiares. — Fluminense F.C. (@FluminenseFC) February 25, 2021

Translation: The Fluminense Football Club deeply regrets the death of José Agostinho Becker, father of goalkeepers Muriel and Alisson. We wish all friends and family all the strength.

Recebemos com tristeza a notícia do falecimento do pai dos goleiros Alisson e Muriel.

Desejamos muita força aos amigos e a família neste momento de profunda dor. — Vasco da Gama (@VascodaGama) February 25, 2021

Translation: We received with sadness the news of the death of the father of goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel. We wish friends and family much strength in this moment of deep pain.

É com muita tristeza que recebemos a notícia da morte de José Agostinho Becker, pai dos nossos ex-goleiros Alisson e Muriel. O Clube do Povo deseja força aos familiares e amigos neste momento de tanta dor. — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) February 25, 2021

Translation: It is with great sadness that we received the news of the death of José Agostinho Becker, father of our former goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel. O Clube do Povo wishes strength to family and friends in this moment of so much pain.

Com muito pesar, o São Paulo FC recebe a triste notícia da morte de José Agostinho Becker, pai dos goleiros Alisson e Muriel. Nossas condolências e solidariedade aos dois atletas e a seus familiares. Muita força e muita luz neste momento. — São Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) February 25, 2021

Translation: With much regret, the São Paulo FC receives the sad news of the death of José Agostinho Becker, father of goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel. Our condolences and solidarity with the two athletes and their families. A lot of strength and a lot of light at this point.

It goes without saying that this is horrific news and our thoughts and prayers are with the Becker family and their friends.

Liverpool are scheduled to take on Sheffield United in the Premier League this weekend, but the club are yet to confirm if Alisson will still take part.

Naturally, we at Empire of the Kop will be more than understanding if the goalkeeper needs some private time.