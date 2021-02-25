David de Gea offers support for LFC goalkeeper Alisson after dad’s death

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has reacted to the news of Alisson’s father’s tragic passing.

Reports in Brazil stated Jose Becker, 57, went swimming on his property near the town of Rincao do Inferno, but was declared missing at around 5pm last night.

The fire department of Cacapava do Sul sent a team to assist in the search, and the body was located just before midnight.

De Gea has reacted to the harrowing news by tweeting a photograph of him and Alisson together, with the caption ‘We are all with you‘.

It’s a classy touch from the Spaniard, who has wasted no time in offering Alisson his support.

It goes without saying that this is horrific news and our thoughts and prayers are with the Becker family and their friends.

Liverpool are scheduled to take on Sheffield United in the Premier League this weekend, but the club are yet to confirm if Alisson will still take part.

Naturally, we at Empire of the Kop will be more than understanding if the goalkeeper needs some private time.