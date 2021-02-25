Haaland’s reported £68m release clause thrown into doubt amid Liverpool interest

Liverpool are said to be keen on signing Erling Haaland, but doubt has now been thrown over the Dortmund superstar’s reported release clause.

The Reds are credited with interest in the Norway international by the Daily Mirror, but could be put off by a revelation in today’s edition of BILD.

As covered by CaughtOffside, the reliable German outlet sates Haaland’s release clause is actually ‘in excess of €100m’ (£86.5m), contrary to other reports.

TalkSPORT, while not the most reputable source by any means, do have solid links in the industry and previously claimed the striker has a release clause of £68m which activates next year.

It seems the potential transfer fee may not be the only stumbling block either, as the Star report a hots of clubs – including Liverpool – have been informed by Haaland’s representatives that he’ll demand an eye-watering £300,000 per week in wages.

There is no doubt the Dortmund hotshot has the ability to back up expectations, but there will be few clubs in Europe able to match what he reportedly wants.

Shelling out around £15.5million per annum for one player is something only the elite of the of elite can do, with that figure being in the ballpark of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

That being said, 43 goals in 43 appearances for Borussia Dortmund isn’t something to shake a stick at after making a £18million move from RB Salzburg 12 months ago.