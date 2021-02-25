‘Headband Harvey’ – Twitter reacts as Elliott scores right-foot bullet for Blackburn Rovers

Harvey Elliott scored yet another goal for Blackburn Rovers last night to make it five for the season in the Championship.

On top of that, he also has nine assists, combining for a total of 14 goal contributions so far – not bad for a 17-year-old playing his first full season of professional football.

Tony Mowbray has been fantastic for Elliott and we’re looking forward to seeing him back at Liverpool in time for next season.

We could actually benefit from a player of his creativity – someone who wants to play the pass in the final third. Stylistically, he reminds us of Bernardo Silva, although we actually believe his ceiling is higher than Manchester City’s Portuguese.

Below, you’ll see Elliott’s goal in Blackburn’s defeat to Watford, and how fans reacted to it.

What a talent!

Harvey Elliott with a brilliant finish 💫 pic.twitter.com/Ovi3SGDeKX — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) February 24, 2021

👶 No player aged 23 and under has had a direct hand in more goals than Harvey Elliott (14 – 5 goals, 9 assists) in the Championship this season 🤯 He's 𝙨𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙚𝙣 years old… pic.twitter.com/010nJH471i — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 24, 2021

Harvey Elliott 👏🏾 so much potential #LFC — Scousers In London ™️ (@scousersinldn) February 24, 2021

I can definitely see Harvey Elliott playing as a number 10 in the future — Sam (@sammorris0__) February 24, 2021

Harvey Elliott… He’s doing so well right now. We may need to factor him in as a real option next season — Rob91LFC (@Rd91L) February 24, 2021

Harvey Elliott is the Mané replacement… pic.twitter.com/irvXlhVfN3 — Rowan (@Iosttheplot) February 24, 2021

Harvey Elliott is such a big talent. He’s really next up. Tearing up the Championship currently. — AB (@AstuteBall_) February 24, 2021

Harvey Elliott is what Bobby Duncan thought he was lmao, and Harvey is 200x better and not a moron — Jay (🏆x19) (@ScouseSocialism) February 24, 2021

Tell you what, Harvey Elliott might just explode on to the Premiere League scene next season for Liverpool. The kid's a fucking baller — Freddy'sNewNightmare (@FreddysNewN2_) February 24, 2021