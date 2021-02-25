‘Headband Harvey’ – Twitter reacts as Elliott scores right-foot bullet for Blackburn Rovers

Harvey Elliott scored yet another goal for Blackburn Rovers last night to make it five for the season in the Championship.

On top of that, he also has nine assists, combining for a total of 14 goal contributions so far – not bad for a 17-year-old playing his first full season of professional football.

Tony Mowbray has been fantastic for Elliott and we’re looking forward to seeing him back at Liverpool in time for next season.

We could actually benefit from a player of his creativity – someone who wants to play the pass in the final third. Stylistically, he reminds us of Bernardo Silva, although we actually believe his ceiling is higher than Manchester City’s Portuguese.

Below, you’ll see Elliott’s goal in Blackburn’s defeat to Watford, and how fans reacted to it.

What a talent!

