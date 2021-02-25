Milner celebrates Van Dijk and Jota back on the Kirkby grass…

We lost Jordan Henderson for six weeks at the very earliest this week – which is devastating news.

It doesn’t make up for it, but at least Diogo Jota and Virgil van Dijk are making big strides in terms of their respective recoveries.

Jota is back in full team training and will be an option for the bench against Sheffield United as a result.

Van Dijk is months away from featuring, but his own rehab from his ACL injury is a longer and more complicated process. The fact he’s gently kicking a ball is good news – and there’s a very outside chance we’ll see him before the end of the season.

James Milner, who has also been injured and is hoping to return soon, celebrated the pair returning to the Kirkby grass on Twitter.

There were rumours Fabinho would return to training this week, but we’ve yet to see it, so given it’s Thursday, we don’t think he’ll start against Sheffield United.

Hopefully Naby Keita will get a start, though.

