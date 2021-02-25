‘My dad was crazy, in the best way’: Alisson tells heartfelt story about his father

Football fans woke up to the news on Thursday morning that Alisson Becker’s father, Jose, had tragically passed away in southern Brazil.

The 57-year-old had been swimming on his property near the town of Rincao do Inferno, but was declared missing at around 5pm last night.

The fire department of Cacapava do Sul sent a team to assist in the search, and the body was located just before midnight, as initially reported by ESPN.

Alisson’s father was a big influence in his career as a footballer, and back in 2018 the Liverpool goalkeeper revealed a heartfelt story from his childhood which hits a lot harder today.

In an article for The Players’ Tribune titled ‘This is for my brother’, the Brazil international explained how his dad ‘was crazy, in the best way’ …

‘World Cup. 1998. I’m 5 years old. My brother Muriel is 10,’ Alisson wrote. ‘We’re watching the Brazil vs. Holland semi-final at my aunt’s house, and of course, it’s a big party. My aunt had made all this food, and there was a big cake and everything.

‘The game goes to the penalties, and my father and my uncle are going crazy. They can’t take the pressure. They can’t even sit down.

‘When Taffarel saves the final penalty, my father runs from the living room to the kitchen screaming his head off, and then what does he do?

‘He smashes his face right into the cake. And then he runs back into the living room with icing all over his face, screaming, “We’re going to the Final! We’re going to the Final!”

‘As a little kid, it was the funniest thing I had ever seen.

‘My dad was crazy, in the best way.

‘Twenty years later, his son is going to the World Cup. And, if I am being honest, I am probably more like him than I would like to admit!‘

It goes without saying the news of Alisson’s father’s death is horrific, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Becker family and their friends.

Liverpool are scheduled to take on Sheffield United in the Premier League this weekend, but the club are yet to confirm if Alisson will still take part.

Naturally, we at Empire of the Kop will be more than understanding if the goalkeeper needs some private time.