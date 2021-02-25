(Photos) New signing’s one-word post ahead of potential Liverpool debut

New Liverpool signing Ben Davies took to Instagram earlier this week to share a couple of photos from training, with a the one-word caption of ‘Working.‘

The centre-half could be in line to make his debut for the Reds this weekend, as the Premier League champions take on Sheffield United away from home.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is injured, leaving Ozan Kabak, Nat Phillips, Davies and a freshly-fit Fabinho as the only realistic options for a central defensive partnership.

Kabak has been pretty good since making his debut against Leicester City, despite results suggesting otherwise, and Jurgen Klopp could opt to start Davies alongside the Turk to allow Fabinho to re-join the midfield.