Presenter says LFC should sign Olivier Giroud on a free to replace Roberto Firmino

Remember when Tony Cascarino penned an article earlier in the season about how Mo Salah diving was an insult to recently deceased Nobby Stiles?

Well, this claim is nowhere near as disrespectful, but it’s still fairly silly.

The talkSPORT presenter has claimed Liverpool should bring in Olivier Giroud in the summer to replace the underperforming Roberto Firmino…

“Absolutely. Yeah, I think there’s very few who can do the Roberto Firmino role. At 35 years old (in September), he’d do a great job,” he said,

“I still think there’s a year or two in him. He reminds me a little bit of Teddy Sheringham.”

Giroud is out of contract, so in this respect, it would be a fairly risk free transfer – and in fairness – we’d take him over Divock Origi.

But it’s not the kind of signing which is going to transform us. Firmino hasn’t been scoring goals and has been playing poorly, but Giroud is quite capable of putting in a series of nothing games himself – and he’ll be 35 by the time next season starts.

Liverpool need a new centre-forward, but someone whose best years are ahead of him. We need a signing like the ones we made with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah – two promising players who proved themselves to be elite under Jurgen Klopp’s guidance.

That’s unless we spend huge money on an Erling Haaland or a Kylian Mbappe, which we currently consider very unlikely.