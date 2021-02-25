Preston boss buzzes over LFC starlet Sepp van den Berg after debut at right-back

Liverpool youngster Sepp van den Berg, currently on loan in the Championship, made his full debut for Preston North End last night.

The game against QPR ended in a 0-0 stalemate, but it was a job well done for the young Netherlands defender.

Speaking after the full-time whistle, Preston boss Alex Neil explained he was thrilled with Sepp’s performance at right-back and listed his qualities.

“To be fair we did play our right and left back in a certain way in terms of keeping them in, they weren’t as expansive,” he told Lancs Live.

“We know Sepp is very good on the ball, he’s quick and gives us good size in terms of defending crosses into the box. I thought he had a really good performance for his first game, really strong.

“Defensively he was strong, on the ball he was strong and got his distances right – he’s a good player and with your first game at any club, you always want to set a marker down.

“I think tonight a lot of fans will look at him and hope that he can continue that because I thought he was very good. He played men’s football at 16-years-old, he is certainly confident and I think he believes in his ability.”

Sepp is an exciting player for the future to be sure, but his chances at Liverpool would have remained very limited had he stayed last month.

The deal to bring Ben Davies to Anfield seemingly sparked the negotiations which took the teenager to Preston, where he will see out the remainder of the season.

Playing at right-back will only further the van den Berg’s standing with Jurgen Klopp, as the Liverpool boss has never hidden his admiration for versatile players.