PSG admit they ‘have to make a decision’ over Mbappe’s future amid Liverpool links

Liverpool have been continuously linked with a move for Kylian Mbappe for about a year now, and the reports don’t seem to be cooling down.

The Reds were seemingly given a boost in their supposed pursuit of the Frenchman earlier this month, when Foot Mercato (via CaughtOffside) claimed the striker had told PSG he will only sign a new deal if a clause is inserted to allow him to leave for ‘certain clubs’.

As if in retaliation to this report, the French champions’ sporting director, Leonardo Araujo, has admitted they have to make a decision soon.

Speaking to France Bleu, the Brazilian said: “Kylian Mbappé’s future? We have reached the moment where we have to make a decision.” – as you can see via the tweet below:

🚨🎙️| Leonardo (PSG Sporting director): "Kylian Mbappé's future? We have reached the moment where we have to make a decision." @francebleu #rmalive

Real Madrid are thought to be Mbappe’s ‘dream club’, as reported by Le Parisien, who also state PSG want to arrange a new contract with the striker, but reliable French outlet L’Equipe (via Sport Witness) have previously credited Liverpool with legitimate interest.

We at Empire of the Kop would love to see the superstar swap Paris for Merseyside, but all signs point to him staying put or heading to Madrid – in our opinion.