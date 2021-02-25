PSG want to poach Liverpool midfielder in the summer, says trusted French outlet

PSG are eyeing a deal for Gini Wijnaldum on a free transfer, says French outlet Le Parisien, translated by Inside Futbol.

The Dutchman’s contract expires this summer, and there are no signs that he’ll put pen to paper on an extension, thus making him available on a Bosman to any prospective suitor.

The smart money is on Wijnaldum joining Barcelona, but that is not a guarantee considered the future of Ronald Koeman is up in the air following the Catalan’s result in the Champions League against PSG…

It might be that their win at the Nou Camp helps them to the quarterfinals, but also Gini’s signature.

Liverpool have Curtis Jones coming through the ranks, but we need a high-level replacement purchased.

When Emre Can left on a free, we signed Fabinho in his place, who turned out to be a serious upgrade.

We’ll need to nail it again this time around if we’re to compete with Manchester City for the title in 2021/22.