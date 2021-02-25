(Video) Everton fan uses S*n newspaper to gloat about beating Liverpool

Posted by
(Video) Everton fan uses S*n newspaper to gloat about beating Liverpool

No real Everton fan, with proper connections to the city, would ever do this – so it’s not a reflection on the club or the vast majority – just this idiot.

The lad in the video below, who seems to be from Ireland judging by his accent, made a TikTok video showing how ‘petty’ he is – in which he turns over the S*n newspaper to the sports section so everyone can see the back-page – with full understanding of the connotations involved.

It’s childish nonsense, but this is a grown man who’s using the fact Liverpool fans hate the rag, because of the manner in which it lied about the deaths of 96 of our fans, as a weapon.

What a cretin, eh?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top