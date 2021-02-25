(Video) LFC-targeted midfielder drops lovely move to beat Man City player

LFC hold an interest in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, Empire of the Kop understands.

Fans got the chance to get a glimpse at the Switzerland international last night, as the Bundesliga side took on Manchester City in the Champions League.

Zakaria’s skillset is similar to that of Fabinho, but the midfielder dropped a lovely subtle move last night to beat Ilkay Gundogan.

Such a simple bit of play, but the way he carried it out serves as an example of his intensity, something he could perhaps bring to LFC one day.

Take a look at the video below (via BT Sport):

Denis Zakaria fan account 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/jo5X90V53D — Evan (@Zonal_Defending) February 24, 2021