‘We have a lot of money…’ Guardiola honestly explains how he’s built a side who’ve won 19 on the trot

There’s a chance he was being a little sarcastic, in response to the media attributing Manchester City’s success to the money they’ve spent, but for the most part, this was a genuine answer.

Following Manchester City’s win last night against Borussia Monchengladbach, which saw them make it 19 wins on the trot, Pep Guardiola explained how this feat has been possible.

“We have a lot of money to buy a lot of incredible players,” Guardiola told last night’s post-match press-conference.

“It is true. Without good quality players, we cannot do it. The humanity of this group… the players are fantastic and have an incredible relationship. They play every game to think just win that game.”

Yesterday, they had John Stones, Sergio Aguero, Ferran Torres, Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez on the bench.

It’s a jaw-dropping, unrivalled squad – and most Liverpool fans would admit that.

The fact we’ve been able to compete with the most expensively assembled squad in the history of football, is a testament to Jurgen Klopp’s greatness in the past two seasons.

This term, injuries and bad luck have caught up with us, while credit must go to Pep for how he turned around City’s early slump.

But when you consider the tools at his disposal, there really isn’t much room for anything else.

Hopefully next season, with our players back and the mental fatigue worn off after a break, we can have another go. But they’ll spend another £200m and will be favourites – let’s not forget that.

"We've got a lot of money" 💰 Guardiola finally reveals the secret of Man City's success 😂 © UEFA 2020 pic.twitter.com/6YHHy8b7gA — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) February 25, 2021