Alisson sends out a lovely message thanking fans following death of his father

Alisson has thanked everyone for the messages he’s received following his father’s tragic death.

Yesterday morning, it was announced that Jose Becker, 57, had drowned while swimming in a lake at one of his properties.

Alisson is not flying home for the funeral due to the complications around travelling due to COVID-19 – which makes the situation even sadder.

Instead, the Brazilian will head back in a few weeks when Liverpool’s schedule allows it – although there is no confirmation yet as to when and if this will happen.

Our thoughts are with Ali and his family right now – what a horrible, horrible thing to go through.