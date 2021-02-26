Alisson won’t fly back to Brazil due to COVID-19 complications and it’s ‘tearing him apart’

This is really, really horrible.

Not only has Alisson’s dad, Jose Becker, unexpectedly died aged 57, but Liverpool’s stopper won’t be able to fly home to Brazil for the funeral.

There are no commercial flights between Brazil and the UK right now and any private jet would mean quarantining in both countries for some time.

The Daily Mail has spoken to a source close to Alisson who said his initial plan was to fly home, but it’s simply proved impossible.

The source said: ‘He was doing everything he could to find a way, desperately looking at flights and ways he could get around both the ban on flights from the UK and the severe Covid restrictions in the state.

‘In Brazil, the family were waiting to find out when he would be arriving before deciding on whether to hold his wake in Lavras do Sul, or to bring the body back to the Novo Hamburgo

‘But in the end he had to admit defeat. His wife Natalia is 28 weeks pregnant and he would have had to spend ten days in a quarantine hotel on his return.

‘He promised to come in three weeks’ time, when his Liverpool timetable allows, and spend five days here. But it’s tearing him apart that he won’t be able to be here for his dad’s funeral. They were the very best of friends.’

Jurgen Klopp experienced something similar in January when his mother died, choosing to stay in England for the same reasons.

It’s been a dreadful season for hundreds of reasons, but none more so than the fact our manager and goalkeeper have experienced this trauma and not been able to fly home to be with their loved ones.

It makes the football side feel so pointless, in truth.