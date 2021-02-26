Big news as Falk confirms €40m LFC-target keen on Anfield switch

Christian Falk has confirmed that reported Liverpool target Florian Neuhaus is interested in an Anfield switch.

The Gladbach star has been linked to the Reds recently as a potential Gini Wijnaldum replacement; an enticing option for the club considering his €40m release-clause.

“It’s true that they’ve been watching the player for a while. The whole thing is not yet concrete according to our information, but it can, of course, become concrete, and he asks to play there,” the renowned Bundesliga journalist told Bild (via Sport Witness). “Neuhaus has an exit clause of 40 million, which could be triggered in the summer, and Dortmund has distanced itself after the Rose transfer and will not take any player from its team.”

Registering eight goal contributions in 21 Bundesliga games, the German is quietly impressing in his native country and would represent an intriguing addition to the midfield three.

The expectation was that another side in the Bundesliga would express their interest in the 23-year-old, however, as things stand, Jurgen Klopp’s side would appear to have something close to a free run at the midfielder.

“Bayern has to save money after the 42.5 million transfer of Upamecano; it is currently rather unlikely that they will put another 40 million on the table,” Falk added. “That means it must be another league if Neuhaus wants to change, and there is the Premier League and Liverpool, of course.”

With both the player and club reportedly keen on the move – not to mention the increasing likelihood of our No.5 departing in the summer – it’s one that would make a great deal of sense for us to get over the line.

For around £34m, the highly-rated central midfielder could turn out to be another great bargain for us come the season end.