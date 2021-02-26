Ex-PL striker suggests why Southampton are getting more out of Minamino than LFC

Kevin Phillips has suggested that Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton side may suit on loan Liverpool man Taki Minamino better.

The Japan international joined the South Coast club on deadline day for the remainder of the season.

“He’s playing brilliantly, of course. But that happens, how many times have we seen that? Some clubs suit some players,” the former Manchester City forward told Football Insider. “He might well come back and play a major part at Liverpool next season. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a vibrant start to life for the Saints, scoring two goals in his first four league fixtures.

Having benefitted from few minutes under Jurgen Klopp, featuring in a cameo appearance against Burnley after his involvement in the 7-0 romp of Crystal Palace in December, it’s a move that has breathed new life into the Japanese forward.

While we’re delighted to see Minamino excelling on loan, we at the EOTK are more than reluctant to agree with Phillips considering our No.18’s relative lack of chances at Anfield.

Nonetheless, the experience can only mean good news for the club going into the next season, potentially broadening the genuine options at Klopp’s disposal.