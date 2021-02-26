Football fans in HYSTERICS at Piers Morgan’s ‘Greatest European Night’ tweet

This made plenty of people chuckle on Twitter this morning.

TV presenter and supposed Arsenal fan Piers Morgan has claimed his side’s 3-2 victory over Benfica, in the Last 32 of the Europa League, in front of no fans, was one of the club’s ‘greatest European nights’.

Liverpool have Istanbul and Madrid, Manchester United have Barcelona, Chelsea have Munich… Even Spurs have the comeback against Ajax from 2019 – so to put a Europa League Last 32 win the category of greatness sent the internet into meltdown.

We actually quite like Arsenal under Mikel Arteta – they’re half-decent and have some exciting young players – but Morgan is a tool and deserves to be laughed at when he states his football opinions!

One of Arsenal’s greatest European nights. Big comeback, big character. Such an important win, brilliantly led by @Aubameyang7 👊👊👊👊👊 pic.twitter.com/o7IBc3pD41 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 25, 2021

