Journalist who did exclusive Mo Salah interview says Egyptian King not happy at Liverpool

Eduardo Corango has said: “Salah has confirmed to me that he is not happy at Liverpool,” as reported by OnTime Sports (via Read Liverpool).

The AS journalist, who conducted a much-analysed interview with the Egyptian forward prior to Liverpool’s 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace, was discussing the 28-year-old’s future, suggesting that Real Madrid would suit him more than a move to Barcelona.

ادواردو كورانجو الصحفي بجريدة آس الاسبانية: من المناسب لصلاح الانتقال لريال مدريد لهذه الأسباب#مساء_ONTime#ONTime_Sports pic.twitter.com/XFGeW49HP1 — OnTime Sports (@ONTimeSports) February 24, 2021

It’s a somewhat concerning update coming from the same journalist who led a rare interview with Salah in December.

The Premier League’s top scorer has been linked with a big-money move to one of La Liga’s powerhouses, though he insisted that his future with the incumbent champions was still “in the club’s hands”.

However, considering the financial impact of COVID-19 on the spending power of European sides, we’d sincerely doubt that a club would be capable of affording the Egyptian King this summer.

The suggestion has been made that the Reds would need to part ways with one of their star forwards in order to finance a move for one of the emerging hot prospects in Europe, in either Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

As far as we at the EOTK are concerned, we think it wouldn’t be in our best interests for Jurgen Klopp to sanction Salah’s departure, given how key the former Roma man remains to the side.