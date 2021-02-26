Klopp’s Dortmund biographer rejects accusations of German’s style of football causing LFC struggles

Elmar Neveling has insisted that the intensity of Jurgen Klopp’s style of football cannot be blamed for Liverpool’s shortcomings this season.

The Reds find themselves five points outside of the top four places, having lost four consecutive league games.

“Of course, Klopp’s style of football demands a lot from the players, but he was very successful with it for several years at both Dortmund and Liverpool,” the author told Deutsche Welle. “Seven years at Dortmund, now five and a half years at Liverpool – what other coach can boast such long tenures today? As long as Klopp can make personnel changes, the intensity can be sustained over a longer period of time.”

The author of the 53-year-old’s biography at Dortmund backed the former Bundesliga coach to rise to a challenge that bears some similarities to his final season in Germany.

We’d have to wholeheartedly agree that our difficulties this term are directly linked to injuries suffered rather than any systematic issues, tactical or otherwise.

Given the sympathy offered for Manchester City last term following the effects of Aymeric Laporte’s injury on the side’s title defence, it seems blatantly ignorant to blame our current misfortune on anything other than the extensive injury crisis we’ve suffered.

Few sides in world football would be able to contend without a player of Virgil van Dijk’s quality in the heart of defence.

Certainly, as far as we are concerned, no other coach could improve upon the job Klopp’s doing at Liverpool, with the starting centre-half duo and back-up options unavailable.