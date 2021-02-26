Kylian Mbappe has demanded a left-wing role at next club, which would have potential implications on Sadio Mane

There’s a mighty interesting report in Spanish outlet AS that explains Kylian Mbappe has already told Mauricio Pochettino at PSG he will only play on the left-wing.

His people have also passed on this message to potential suitors, with the Frenchman deciding this is the role from which he wants to forge and expand upon his greatness.

Liverpool have been linked continuously to Mbappe, such as here in the Echo, for the past few years, but it’s always seemed like more of a dream and less of a reality.

If we don’t qualify for the Champions League for next season, there is no way Mbappe would consider coming, and even if we do – we’d say the finances to bring him to Anfield still make the transfer very unlikely.

Under a very hypothetical assumption it got done though, Jurgen Klopp would have a very exciting dilemma regarding who played where in his frontline…

If Mbappe needed the left-wing, Sadio Mane could head back to the right, where he shone in his debut campaign, allowing Mo Salah a centre-forward role which you think he probably craves anyway.

Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino provide versatile, exciting bench options!

Sometimes, it doesn’t hurt to dream!