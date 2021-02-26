Liverpool set to pursue major Madrid signing to build formidable defensive partnership – report

Liverpool are reportedly keen on attaining the services of Real Madrid star Raphael Varane, according to OkDiario.

The Frenchman’s contract with the La Liga giants is set to expire in the summer of 2022, which may prompt the side to consider offers come the season end.

The Reds are expected to dive into the transfer market for a new centre-half, which has been deemed a priority following the injury crisis in defence.

Since losing Virgil van Dijk to a long-term injury in October, Jurgen Klopp has been forced to utilise a constantly changing array of centre-back partnerships.

The sidelining of back-up options in Fabinho and Joel Matip meant that Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak were brought in on deadline day to ease the pressure on the backline.

Available for an option-to-buy of £18m in the summer, the Turkey international could be a fitting solution for Liverpool.

Certainly, without Champions League qualification, one might fairly surmise that we would struggle to convince a defender of Varane’s calibre to make the switch to Anfield.

As mouthwatering a potential defensive partnership between the Madrid centre-back and Van Dijk seems, however, it’s a link that we at the EOTK would advise fans to take with a pinch of salt, considering the nature of the source.