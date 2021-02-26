LFC-target David Alaba’s new demand throws Premier League move into serious doubt – report

David Alaba is reportedly set to demand a central midfield role at whichever club chooses to sign him in the summer, according to Le Parisien (via the Express).

The potential Liverpool target’s destination is generally thought to be in La Liga, with Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid, though the Austrian’s wage demands may put the switch in doubt.

Liverpool are not alone in their pursuit of the versatile 29-year-old, with Chelsea and Manchester City also thought to be in the mix for his signature.

Gini Wijnaldum’s potential departure in the summer, with the Dutchman seemingly intent on a move to Barcelona on a free, would free up a space in midfield.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola’s heartfelt message of support for Alisson Becker after father’s death

Whether Jurgen Klopp had the Bayern Munich star in mind for the middle of the park, however, is somewhat doubtful, considering the club’s difficulties with injuries in defence this term.

A quality centre-half will be the priority for the Reds in the summer, dependent on Ozan Kabak’s performances for the remainder of the season.

Alaba would fill such a gap rather perfectly, though should his reported positional demands – not to mention wage requirements – be accurate, one might expect the Reds to keep an eye out for other targets.