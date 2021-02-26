Liverpool players rally around Alisson after horrible news of his father’s passing

A host of Liverpool players have sent messages of condolence to Alisson following the tragic news of the death of his father.

Yesterday morning, we woke up to the heartbreaking news that Jose Becker had drowned while swimming in a lake – and Alisson will not be able to fly home for the funeral due to COVID-19 complications and the lack of flights between England and Brazil.

Below, you’ll see messages from Gini Wijnaldum, Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Steven Gerrard – although almost everyone in the squad has sent out a message of support by now.

We can’t imagine what Ali is going through. The shock of the news is one thing, but the not being able to fly home and be with your family is another – all in the spotlight of the world.

Whatever he decided to do over the next few weeks – and whenever he can get himself back home – he has our full support.

 

 

