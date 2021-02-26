Massive News: Henderson has successful surgery, back in ‘6-8 weeks’

Massive News: Henderson has successful surgery, back in ‘6-8 weeks’

This is the best possible news we could have got on Jordan Henderson…

There had been rumours our skipper would be out for the season and would miss the Euros in the summer, but the skipper could be back in early April.

That’s according to Dom King of the Mail, who tweeted the news this morning.

It’s still going to be very tough to navigate the following six to eight weeks without him, but at least there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

It’s the first time an injury has been better than we expected it to be all season!

Right now though, Liverpool are without Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez – and the two central midfielders who were covering them: Fabinho and Hendo.

As a result, Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips are likely to play against Sheffield United on Sunday.

 

