Massive News: Henderson has successful surgery, back in ‘6-8 weeks’

This is the best possible news we could have got on Jordan Henderson…

There had been rumours our skipper would be out for the season and would miss the Euros in the summer, but the skipper could be back in early April.

That’s according to Dom King of the Mail, who tweeted the news this morning.

Jordan Henderson has had surgery to rectify an adductor issue; he will be out for between 6-8 weeks. The operation took place overnight and was successful. He will play again this season – never any question about that. Never a possibility of him missing the Euros, either. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) February 26, 2021

It’s still going to be very tough to navigate the following six to eight weeks without him, but at least there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

It’s the first time an injury has been better than we expected it to be all season!

Right now though, Liverpool are without Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez – and the two central midfielders who were covering them: Fabinho and Hendo.

As a result, Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips are likely to play against Sheffield United on Sunday.